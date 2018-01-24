'Jeopardy' pays homage to Snooty the manatee

Any "Jeopardy!" viewer in Manatee County should know the answer to this question. (Photo: Jeopardy!)

The legacy of the late Snooty the manatee continues on and is even getting national attention.

During the Tuesday edition of "Jeopardy," host Alex Trebek read the following clue: "In 2017, the oldest of this type of aquatic mammal in captivity died at age 69 in a Florida county of the same name.”

None of the contestants knew the answer. One of the contests incorrectly guessed "Orca County."

Manatee County was the correct answer in an homage to Snooty.

