MTV reality series based in Siesta Key premieres July 19

MTV’s newest reality show is set to take place in Sarasota County.

The network released a “Siesta Key” commercial during Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The commercial featured two people kissing with text reading, “From the hills. To the beach. Welcome to Siesta Key. July.”

An AdWeek profile of new MTV President Chris McCarthy describes the show as “an unscripted series, launching July 19, in the vein of The Hills about a group of kids in an elite Florida enclave who return home for the summer after spending their freshman year in college.”

The Observer newspaper ran an April Fools' Day prank story in 2012 about a Siesta Key-set, "Jersey Shore" spin-off.

TripAdvisor named Siesta Beach at Siesta Key as the nation's best in February 2017.

