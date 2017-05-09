10 gifts under $100 for Mother's Day

Grandmother With Granddaughter And Mother In Park (Photo: Mark Bowden)

Need a gift for the crafty mom in your life? Michael's is here to help with these amazing gifts all under $100!

For the Busy Mom – Color Me Happy Zen Coloring Book

Busy-moms need to de-stress and what better way than with this brand new designer coloring book!

Price: $16.99

For the Fashion-forward Mom – Signature Color Shop Jewelry

Dazzle your mom with beautiful jewelry from Michaels’ Signature Color Shop with necklaces, bracelets, jewel kits & more!

Price: $5.99 - $12.99

For the Organized Mom – Create 365™ The Happy Planner™

For the mom who loves her lists color coded & always needs to have that extra calendar for notes on hand, this incredible book has tons of add ons, stickers, and personalization options galore!

Price: $29.99

For the mom who always wanted to start but never did, this incredible machine is perfect for anything from dolls dresses, to full on clothing & everything in between!

Price: $89.99

For the Pinterest Loving Mom – MAKE It Kit: Shibori

Pinterest is fabulous for ideas - but now we can make those ideas come to life!

Mom can try her hand at shibori resist dyeing, the beautiful dye technique that is taking Pinterest by storm.

Price: $49.99 (Online only)

For the Crafty Mom -- Lavender Soap Making Kit

This soap-making kit is a must have for all moms who love a great & simple DIY!

Price: $19.99

For the Mom in Need of Pampering – DIY Scented Bath Bomb Kit

Every mom deserves a bit of pampering, and why not give her the gift of relaxation with this amazing bath bomb kit! Simple & quick, she can enjoy her craft right after making it!

Price: $19.99

For The Baking Mom – Baking Decorating Set

Every too mom could ever need for all her baking creations in one handy kit!

Price: $99.99

