Are vitamin-enhanced waters healthier than regular water?

We all love to be a part of the latest craze, but just how beneficial is it for your health? Nutrient boosting waters have been around for years, with brands like Propel, Gatorade, Vitamin water and more promising to boost your health. However, in a study published by TIME magazine, scientists say all this hype is not worth the cost.
Most of these waters do contain added benefits, but none of them contain enough of a difference to really make or break your health. Plus, many of them contain added sugars and coloring to attract the eye - some of them are just as bad as a full-sugared soda. The real way to get healthy & add vitamins to your life? A healthy balanced diet.
Daily Blast Live
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs