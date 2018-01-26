This U.S. airline will now serve free beer & wine!

View of the clouds and sunset from an airplane window (Photo: Tais Policanti)

One of the best things about travel is...well it certainly isn't the prices! However, American Airlines is taking care of that by offering a new service: free beer and wine.

Starting April 4th the airline will be offering free adult beverages on their flights from NYC to Chicago. These flights will run 15 times a day, every hour, and are ideal for commuters & travelers headed to and from "The Big Apple!"

American has not commented yet on how much the flights will be in terms of ticket prices, but honestly we're all about the free drinks. Time will tell if other airlines follow suit. Your move Delta.

