You can now get a subscription box filled with Oreos

They will deliver the delicious cookie boxes once a month!

Madeline Cuddihy, TEGNA 10:43 AM. EST January 18, 2018

Cookie lovers, your wildest dreams are coming true. "America's Favorite Cookie" (the Oreo) is now able to be bought through its own subscription box!

Amazon is now selling the "OREO Cookie Club Subscription Box, OREO of the Month Gift" as a 3, 6 or 12 month box package. Inside the adorably blue box you'll receive: 2 boxes of Oreos (varying flavors), an Oreo themed gift and a recipe card for a delicious Oreo-inspired treat! Personally, we can't think of a better gift for the starved college-student in your life.

Oreo also announced the new flavors for 2018 will be: Kettle Corn, Pina Colada and Cherry Cola. Here's hoping they come in the box we just ordered. 

