12 Strong: "Horse Soldiers"

Movie Man Sam Hallenbeck gives us a preview of the declassified true story of the first soldiers who galloped right into enemy territory after 911.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:09 AM. EST January 17, 2018

The film 12 STRONG is based on the New York Times Best Seller "HORSE SOLDIERS. “12 Strong” tells the true story of 12 U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission.  There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum, to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. Sam the Movie Man gives us an inside look. See trailer at  12strongmovie.com

