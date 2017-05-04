13 Ugly Men's Kentucky Derby Party

Time to celebrate the Kentucky Derby right here in Tampa Bay. On SATURDAY, MAY 6th, come dressed in your finest dress, hat, and linens to the at Cask Social located on Howard Avenue. The 13 Ugly Men are back once again, this time benefitting the Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Tampa Bay. Come out and celebrate the day with mint juleps, live bands, indoor DJ's, craft beer, high end whiskey, and a one of a kind day in South Tampa. This party will be inside and outside, with a tented parking lot and multiple entertainment activities throughout the day. David Moyer, President, of 13 Ugly Men; Jason Downey, Event Chair of 13 Ugly Men and Kamran Mir, Bar Manager of Cask Social, all joined Great Day Tampa Bay to discuss the details. For more info, go to 13uglymen.com

