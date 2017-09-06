14th Annual Fashions with Flair Event!

The Clearwater Community Volunteers' 14th Annual Fashions with Flair will be Saturday, September 16th at the Historic Fort Harrison in Clearwater to benefit the Pinellas Sheriff's Police Athletic League (PAL) of Lealman Sports Complex and Winter Wonderland in Clearwater. The event will feature a staged runway fashion show featuring community leaders in fashions from Pippa Pelure, Megan Simons' boutique on Beach Drive in St. Petersburg. There will be a gourmet, seated lunch, auction items and complimentary valet parking. For more info, go to www.ccvfl.org



