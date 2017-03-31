WTSP
1964:THE TRIBUTE - Beatles Cover Band

1964! The Tribute has played the music of The Beatles for 33 years and will appear at the Mahaffey Theater tonight.

Rolling Stone calls them 'The Best Beatles Tribute on Earth' because they evoke the spirit of a fondly-remembered age with some of the greatest music ever made. These guys will be performing TONIGHT (March 31st) at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. Technically, they're 1964 – THE TRIBUTE … but we still get to call them John, Paul George and Ringo. For more info, go to themahaffey.com

