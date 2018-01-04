2018 Entertainment Outlook

January may be the month for Holiday Hangover. The festive excitement and buildup is over but you know what, you can still get excited about lots of good TV on the way. The Bachelor is back for its 22nd Season, The Amazing Race returns on CBS, The Blacklist, Chicago PD and Law and Order SVU return on NBC, and Modern Family and Speechless return to ABC. The new 9-1-1 Premieres on FOX. There is also a plethora of brand new shows as well, Grown-ish on Freeform, WAGS Atlanta on E! and TRUTV’S Laff Mobb’s Laff tracks. There are much more shows headed your way and we can’t forget the 60th Annual Grammy Awards that returns to NYC at Madison Square Garden.



© 2018 WTSP-TV