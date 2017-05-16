WTSP
Close

3 Questions You Need To Ask Yourself Before You Dig Into Emergency Funds

Kelly Ann Smith with The Penny Hoarder joins GDTB.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:19 AM. EDT May 16, 2017

Kelly Anne of The Penny Hoarder joined Great Day Tampa Bay today relaying a story of how she got her car towed and had to use her emergency fund. She shared three questions people should ask before tapping into their funds; 1. Is it unexpected? 2. Is it urgent? 3. Is it necessary?  For more on this topic, go to thepennyhoarder.com/smart-money/when-you-use-your-rainy-day-fund/. For more on The Penny Hoarder, go to thepennyhoarder.com 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories