WTSP
Close
Breaking News 2017 Tampa Bay election results
Close

30th Annual Sponge Docks Seafood Festival

For more info, look them up on Facebook at Sponge Docks Seafood

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:15 AM. EST November 08, 2017

The 30th Annual Sponge Docks Seafood Festival will take place along Dodecanese Blvd with a food court provided at 615 Hope St. on November 10-12, 2017. The event will provide plenty of tasty choices to please everyone's palate!  Continuous live music is once again offered in the food court all weekend long, featuring local and regional musicians as well as local community talent. Friday, 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Saturday, 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Sunday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. For more info, look them up on Facebook at   Sponge Docks Seafood
 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories