The 30th Annual Sponge Docks Seafood Festival will take place along Dodecanese Blvd with a food court provided at 615 Hope St. on November 10-12, 2017. The event will provide plenty of tasty choices to please everyone's palate! Continuous live music is once again offered in the food court all weekend long, featuring local and regional musicians as well as local community talent. Friday, 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Saturday, 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Sunday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. For more info, look them up on Facebook at Sponge Docks Seafood



