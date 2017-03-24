4 Rivers Smokehouse: The Art of Smoking.

Retiring as president of a $1.5 billion-dollar company, John Rivers left a career of twenty years in Healthcare to follow a lifelong dream of owning a restaurant. 4 Rivers Smokehouse has two Tampa area locations and is known for its cross-regional approach to barbecue and leads with their signature 30-Day Aged Smoked Angus Brisket. Tonight, (March 24th) Chef Rivers will be stopping by the Epicurean Theatre for a cooking demonstration, tasting and beverage pairing. Tickets are still available at EpicureanHotel.com. Before he throws down at the Epicurean Hotel, Chef Rivers joined Great Day Tampa Bay for a brunch tasting. For more info, go to 4rsmokehouse.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV