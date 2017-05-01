Close 50 Floor: May Deals! Art Edmonds with 50 Floor joins GDTB. Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 12:36 PM. EDT May 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST THIS MONTH'S SPECIAL IS 60% OFF MATERIALS. IF YOU MENTION "GREAT DAY" YOU'LL GET AN EXTRA ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS OFF. FOR MORE info, CALL 877-50-FLOOR OR HEAD ONLINE TO 50 FLOOR DOT COM. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms Tanker explodes on I-75 in Ohio Essential oils and the sun do not mix Heart wrenching rescue of a Texas family caught in the storms Is a woman allowed to breast feed her baby anywhere? Bed Bath & Beyond warn of Mother's Day coupon scam First cruise from Tampa to Cuba Towing troubles Unsolved: New suspect in cold case murder RAW VIDEO: Tornado forms in Eustace, Texas More Stories Sheriff looking for 16-year-old in Palmetto May. 1, 2017, 8:37 a.m. 10Investigates inspires Tallahassee towing ban Apr 30, 2017, 3:40 p.m. Why you should read the warnings if you use essential oils May. 1, 2017, 6:43 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs