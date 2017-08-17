A Community Home Run!

Buddy Baseball is a non-competitive recreational league for boys and girls with special needs in Tampa. Each player is paired with a buddy to assist them as needed. Registration is open now for the fall season. If you’d like to register your little one for Buddy Baseball, the deadline is Friday, August 25. The season starts on Saturday, September 30th. For more info, go to buddybaseball.org
