WTSP
Close

A Hot new creepy thriller for the Summer!

Our Movie Man Sam Hallenbeck interviews the cast of "The Beguiled".

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:46 AM. EDT June 29, 2017

should be on your “MUST SEE” Movie list this summer. “The Beguiled” stars Colin Ferrell and Nicole Kidman. Movie Man Sam Sat down with the cast for your first look. 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories