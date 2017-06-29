Close A Hot new creepy thriller for the Summer! Our Movie Man Sam Hallenbeck interviews the cast of "The Beguiled". Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:46 AM. EDT June 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST should be on your “MUST SEE” Movie list this summer. “The Beguiled” stars Colin Ferrell and Nicole Kidman. Movie Man Sam Sat down with the cast for your first look. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS STL native heart transplant Invasive parasite 'rat lungworm' found in Hillsborough County HCSO arrest woman for having sex, giving birth to 11-year-old's baby 7-year-old Davenport boy found safely in California Umpire saves woman's life VERIFY: What's in your drinking water? Corigs taking over Tampa Bay Downs Veteran mental health crisis Goodwin Fire burns near Mayer Cruise ship to sail from Tampa to Cuba despite policy change More Stories As demolition starts on Tampa's oldest public… Jun 29, 2017, 10:33 a.m. Tampa Bay Lightning to invest $6M on practice facility Jun 29, 2017, 10:07 a.m. Invasive parasite 'rat lungworm' found in… Jun 29, 2017, 4:10 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs