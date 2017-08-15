A new name in Senior medical care.

For seniors high quality medical care is too often beyond reach. Happily, Tampa Bay seniors now have an affordable option that includes walk-in appointments when needed. Dedicated Senior Medical Center is expanding its first two locations in Lakeland, and has opened centers in East Tampa, Clearwater, and coming soon to St. Petersburg. Todays focus was all about patient care. We heard from Dr. Wayne Blount, Chief Medical Officer of Dedicated Senior Medical Center, and one of his center's patients, to learn just how valuable it is to have a great relationship with your primary care physician. For details on new locations, go to dedicated.care.

