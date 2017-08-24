A One of A Kind Networking Event!

Aniras Events LLC. is named the most insanely fun networking event and is the only one of its kind in the Tampa Bay area! With their creative approach to networking, Aniras Events eliminates that awkward feeling of Networking with strangers with their high-energy team building program the "NOT so BUSINESS SOCIAL" which kicks off at the Aloft in Downtown Tampa located at 100 W Kennedy Blvd.- August 25th 7-9pm. Today we were joined by owners Sarina and Frank Murphy on all the details. No one likes to be the odd ball out at Networking Events and Aniras Events provides that comfort and fun. For more info, call 813-425-2612 or go to anirasevents.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV