About Mini Doughnut Factory

November 15th, 2015, Patrick & Zezura Ruddell opened up Mini Doughnut Factory in the foodie city of South Tampa, Florida. Little did they realize how obsessed Tampa would become with their minis. Before they knew it, there was a line out the door every weekend and now, a year later, they’ll be opening their second location. Sporting a family friendly environment that is modern, but inviting all at once, it becomes clear that is a go to destination for locals and curious onlookers. For all of their tasty options, go to minidoughnutfactory.com

