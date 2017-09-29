About Wisdom of The Crowd!

Wisdom of the Crowd is a drama about a visionary tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter's murder, and revolutionize crime solving in the process. Inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, Silicon Valley entrepreneur Jeffrey Tanner( Played By Jeremy Piven), develops "Sophe," an online platform for publicly shared information he's certain will find his daughter's killer. To assist him, Tanner recruits Detective Tommy Cavanaugh (Played by Richard T. Jones), the original cop who investigated the murder but was unceremoniously forced off the case. The Series Premiere airs Sunday, Oct.1st 8:30/7:30c

