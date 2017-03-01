AGT Winner: Ventriloquist Paul Zerdin Entertains!

Paul Zerdin, season 10's winner of America's Got Talent, will be headlining here at Side Splitters the weekend of March 2 - 5. This will be Paul's first appearance in Tampa and he's looking forward to this event and so is SAM, Paul's talking puppet. In fact, SAM is the only puppet known to talk and move WITHOUT an operator. For more info on Paul's big show, go to sidesplitterscomedy.com





(© 2017 WTSP)