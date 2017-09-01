At 6-foot-1, 250-pounds, Ovie Mughelli was a bruising fullback for more than a decade in the NFL, and before that with Wake Forest. Now, the former All-Pro player who was known for punishing linebackers is also recognized for his engaging personality and ability to have fun with his teammates both on and off the field. Mughelli was a network TV Sports analyst for many years, and now he still finds times to fire up his grill and share his can’t-miss tips for enjoying all the games. Mughelli joined Great Day Tampa Bay to help kick off the football season with some All Pro Tailgating Tips.

© 2017 WTSP-TV