Chef Roc’s perspectives on food and life are one and the same, broadening

horizons and experiencing new flavors each and every day. He seeks to share his message of enjoying great food and great times with our Great Day audience and anyone else he meets. Whether it’s as executive chef at a renowned restaurant, on a nationwide tasting tour, or as host of his own television show, Chef Roc is a Rockstar in the kitchen. He is on a 10-City Playoffs/Super Bowl Tour and he stopped by Great Day to prepare a mouthwatering local Shrimp Dish straight out of the Aloha State (Hawaii). See the recipe below:





1 pound – Marina Del Rey Wild Caught Red Shrimp

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon chili powder

juice of 1 lemon

Sea Salt and Black Pepper to taste

Poke Mix

1/2 cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 cup thinly sliced maui onions

¼ cup diced red jalapenos

2 thinly sliced green onions

2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

4 cloves minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced ginger

1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Poke Sauce

1 whole egg

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1/4 cup oil

1/4 cup chipotle paste

Mix all the Poke Mix in a medium size bowl and hold. Next, make the Poke Sauce. In a blender add the egg, mustard, lemon juice, vinegar and combine. Next slowly add oil to the blender and mix until it looks like mayonnaise. Then add in the chipotle paste, blend and hold for service. Heat a saute pan over medium high heat. Add oil. Add shrimp and sprinkle on chili powder and salt and pepper. Cook for :30 seconds and flip shrimp and season second side. Cook for another :30 seconds. When shrimp are done, squeeze on lemon juice. Do not overcook these beautiful shrimp. Now place the shrimp in the Poke Mix and carefully combine. To plate, you can serve over steamed or fried rice called country style in Hawaii . This is a way to make this dish an appetizer. Cut an uncooked eggroll skin from corner to corner to make 4 triangles. Heat up canola oil and deep fry until crisp and drain on a paper towel. Place shrimp poke on a plate over rice and lace with the Poke Sauce for a taste of Hawaii.

