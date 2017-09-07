WTSP
Alternative Treatments at The Lung Institute!

The Lung Institute joins Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about innovative ways to fight lung diseases.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 11:24 AM. EDT September 07, 2017

The Lung Institute is an innovative leader of regenerative medicine dedicated to providing stem cell therapies for lung disease. Through their commitment of offering patients, a more effective way to address pulmonary conditions, they are improving lives.

CEO Jimmy St. Louis joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about how Lung Institute offers alternative treatment option for COPD patients suffering in the Tampa Bay Area and to bring us up to speed on stem cell therapy. For more info, go to lunginstitute.com or for questions, call their Patient Care Coordinators at  888-411-2947
 

