Amazing Race Returns

The multi-Emmy Award-winning reality series Amazing Race kicked off its milestone 30th season on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. This season's racers hail from NY, LA, Chicago, Plano, TX, Gilbert & Mesa AZ, Indianapolis, Apollo and Uniontown PA, Miami Springs & Clermont, FLA, San Jose, CA, Park City, UT, Ponchatoula & Gonzales, Louisiana. Series host Phil Keoghan joined Great Day Tampa Bay to discuss the upcoming season's mental & physical challenges, the incredible accomplished group of racers, and the expected and unexpected twists that lay ahead for the amazing competitors. Watch Amazing Race (8:00–9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network

