Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith Christmas Concert!

Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are excited to help Tampa Bay area residents get into the holiday spirit later this year. The two have announced a Tampa stop on their joint Christmas tour that also features Jordan Smith from “The Voice” and a full symphony orchestra. With multiple sellout crowds celebrating the season with them last year, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith joint Christmas tours have become some of the most anticipated holiday events of the season. The concert will take place at Amalie Arena November 26th. For more info, go to amalie.arenatampa.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV