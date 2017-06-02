And the Winner…. of Last Comic Standing…. Josh Blue!

Comedian Josh Blue, who is widely revered as the winner of "Last Comic Standing" with cerebral palsy, has successfully transcended the reality competition novelty and gone on to achieve respect from critics and fans alike. Although his inspirational story is what sets him apart, Blue possess an undeniable likeability and comedic timing that breaks down stereotypes of people with disabilities, one laugh at a time. Josh will be on stage at Side Splitters Comedy Club today through the 3rd of June. For more info, go to sidesplitterscomedy.com

