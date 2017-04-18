Anthony Becht nominated for big award.

For many professional athletes, once their careers are over, often it is a struggle to start their next chapter in life. For those who have remained humbled throughout their career, and have planned to make the transition once their playing days are done, those athletes seem to fall into success. One player who has stayed visible in the community is Anthony Becht. The former 1st round pick and former Bucs tight end is currently a college football analyst on ESPN and a host on HSN. With his platform in television he continues to make a difference, becoming this year’s candidate for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Man of the Year. Please mark your calendars and join a benefit for a very special Happy Hour at Cask Social Kitchen, co-owned by Bucs wide receiver Vincent Jackson Wednesday, April 19 from 5-7 pm to support Anthony's drive to become the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Man of the Year! Donations will be accepted at the door while patrons enjoy Cask's Happy Hour specials, including half off house spirits, house wines and drafts along with half off the lounge menu. To make an online donation, go to mwoy.org/sun/

© 2017 WTSP-TV