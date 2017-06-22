Art of the Brick: Brick Laying has never been this Fun!

The Art of the Brick is coming to the Tampa Bay area. If you aren't familiar, The Art of the Brick is an incredible art exhibit that has traveled all over the world. It features more than 100 works constructed entirely out of LEGO bricks by renowned contemporary artist, Nathan Sawaya. Nathan joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about the exhibit that will open on June 23rd and run through early Sept. Unlike other cities it's been held in, The Art of the Brick will be completely FREE to visit while in Tampa thanks to support of Jeff & Penny Vinik and Vinik Family Foundation. For more info, click the link: The Art of The Brick By Nathan Sawaya





© 2017 WTSP-TV