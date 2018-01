The New Year brings us to the height of the cold and flu season. Dr. Yael Varnado known as Dr. V as a frequent guest and Medical Contributor on shows like Dr. Oz, The Today Show, CNN, and The Steve Harvey Show, is a practicing Physician at John’s Hopkins. Dr. V joined Great Day Tampa Bay with some timely winter wellness tips. For more info, go to AskDrV.com

© 2018 WTSP-TV