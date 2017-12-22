Ayla Brown is Back

From parachuting with the Army Golden Knights jump team, lighting up the scoreboard for Boston College basketball, or acting as a main correspondent for national news programs, Ayla Brown is no stranger to the spotlight. She has released two full length albums, Heroes & Hometowns and Let Love In, both to critical acclaim and her new single, “Label,” released on August 11th on all digital platforms. Her national performances include the Orange Bowl, the Boston Pops 4th of July spectacular, Fox & Friends, ESPN’s Monday Night Football, and The Huckabee Show. She was also a finalist on nationally renowned television program American Idol, and she continues to utilize her vast repertoire of talents while advancing her already successful and illustrious career. She is back on Great Day Tampa Bay bringing in some Holiday Cheer.

