Back in Business

Tampa Theatre opened in the heart of downtown in 1926 as a silent movie palace. Now, 91 years later, it has just undergone its first major restoration since the City of Tampa rescued the building 40 years ago. They've got new, cushier seats, a fully restored lobby, new concessions stand, and a host of other changes that make the building *feel* more comfortable for today's guests, but *look* just like it did back on opening night. For details, visit tampatheatre.org

© 2018 WTSP-TV