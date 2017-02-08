Baking a little love into Valentine's Day!

With Valentine’s day just around the corner, we know many of you are in need of some sweet treat ideas. Jen Jacobs is the owner and self-taught pastry chef at Wandering Whisk Bakeshop in St. Petersburg which specializes in custom made sweets from scratch. Jen's buttercream has been awarded as the BEST in St. Pete! Jen stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to show us just how brightly colored and whimsical their desserts are. To learn how to make their Valentine's themed pop tarts, you can visit the blog tab on www.wanderingwhiskbakeshop.com for a full recipe and step by step instructions.

