My Warrior's Place is hosting the Battle of the Bay by Land, Sea & Air. This event will be epic as it will allow people to compete in a variety of events around the Tampa Bay area. The Land events are a Survival Race & a Shooting Competition, the Sea event is a Fishing Tournament and the Air event is a Skydiving Competition. You can choose to compete in just one event or in several events over the weekend of February 9th through the 11th. Additionally, celebrities will be competing as well. Ronnie Green will be the celebrity for the fishing tournament, Reginald Roundtree will be the celebrity for the shooting competition, Ernesto Gainza will be the celebrity for the skydiving competition and 3 members of last year’s winning team on Spartan, Mack Roesch, Jonathan Ruiz and Sara Harrison will be the celebrities for the survival race. This event is being held as a fundraiser for My Warrior's Place and a few other local non-profits who support our American Heroes. For more details you can view the event webpage at mywarriorsplace.org



