SWEET TREATS ARE ALL THE RAGE! Beanie & bellies Cupcakery, formerly Sweet Ava's and Chris's Cookies, Cupcakes, & Gifts, was established over 30 years ago in south Tampa. Beanie & bellies Cupcakery decided to acquire the former company in October of 2016 because of the long standing relations with tremendous customers, both locally and nationwide; along with a distinguished list of corporate accounts. Not to mention the treasured recipes for the best cookies you can put in your mouth. Owner Lorena Brunson along with Joseph Brunson- Marketing Director and baker, Destinee Brunson, joined Great Day Tampa Bay with a little insight on what’s in store for Beanie & bellies Cupcakery. For more info, go to cookiesandgifts.com or call 813-837-4403.





