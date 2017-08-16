Beatles Fans, Wait Until You Meet This Guy!

Penny Lane museum in Dunedin showcases Dr. Robert Entel's private collection of rare Beatles memorabilia that is housed in his new Penny Lane, a free museum in downtown Dunedin's Stirling Commons. You'll find signed guitars, strands of the "Fab Four's" hair, Beatles puppets and an astounding array of promotional and nostalgic items. The Museum is open free to the public Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 4 p.m. or by appointment by calling 727-281-8130 or on Facebook at PENNY-LANE-Beatles-Museum

