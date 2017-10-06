Beauty Tips and Products!

Whether you're going to have a stay-cation at home so you can beauty binge, or you prefer to entertain with friends at a tailgate, beauty & style expert Candace Corey has some great "Weekend Wonders" products and tips. For tips and monthly give always, go to candacecorey.com. Click the link for more details on the products below:

Oralgen NuPearl 32X Teeth Whitening System- $59 at oralgen.com Alterna Haircare Caviar Infinite Hold Vibrancy Serum -$34 at Ulta Dove Body Wash -$5.47 (22 oz.) At dove.com Idahoan Steakhouse Soups at idahoan.com Amazon at amazon.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV