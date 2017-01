You can’t live in the fishing capital of the world and not know how to enjoy it. We caught up with Captain Mat Selby of Epic Sports Fishing to give us a few beginner tips on how to make our days out on the water, a prosperous one. If anyone is interested in chartering a fishing trip, you can reach out to Captain Matt Selby on Facebook @EpicSportFishingTampa

(© 2017 WTSP)