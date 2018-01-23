Filming for 'Bernie the Dolphin' started last week in Palm Harbor. The family-friendly feature film has some big-name cast members including Patrick Muldoon from 'Melrose Place.' The movie is set in Florida with a nine-year-old bookworm and her 11-year-old brother forming a bond with a pod of local dolphins they visit every day. The children nearly drown while trying to foil a plan that would destroy their hidden beach and are rescued by the dolphins. “Bernie the Dolphin” will shoot on location in Florida in January. For more info, go to Bernie The Dolphin

