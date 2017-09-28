Bern's Steak House, Pair O' Dice Brewing, and Haven. Party! Party!

After more than three years, the legacy continues as Bern's Steak House has partnered up with local brewery, Pair O' Dice, to release its 'Legacy 4' beer. More than four pounds of hops were brewed in a nearly 12-year-old Four Roses bourbon barrel to create a smooth beer filled with remarkable flavors and aromas. The event will kick off Thursday, Sept. 28, From 5 – 8 p.m. Haven will host a special Burger and a Beer promotion in celebration of National Drink a Beer Day and the release of the new beer. Guests who order a 'Legacy 4' draft will receive a complimentary Mushroom & Appenzeller Swiss Burger on a Jamison B. Breadhouse Bakes roll. For more info, go to bernssteakhouse.com



