Besito: Uno, Dos, Tres, Quarto, Cinco De Mayo is Coming!

While Besito means 'little kiss' Besito is not your average Mexican Restaurant. If the warmth of a private hacienda with authentic, fresh dishes doesn’t warm your soul, their selection of more than 80 tequila choices and signature table-side guacamole will. Andres Farfan and Julia Sowa stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to kick off Cinco De Mayo a little early. For more info, go to besitomexican.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV