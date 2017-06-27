Best Italian restaurant in town!

Guido and Gino Tiozzo welcome you to Donatello, a four-star restaurant serving Fine Authentic Italian Cuisine since 1984. The staff, donning fine tuxedos and enticing Italian accents, welcome you into the rose-colored atmosphere and the rich aromas of pastas, seafood and more. You'll be welcomed and catered to from the first sip of wine to the exquisite culinary creations, right down .to the roses you'll receive at the end of your experience. Gino joined Great Day Tampa Bay with a Black Grouper to die for. For more info, go to donatellotampa.com