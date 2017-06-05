Better Safe Than Sorry!

Hurricane season officially begins June 1st, but we have already seen one named storm. Officials predict this will be an active year. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) hurricane forecast predicts 11 - 17 Named Storms, 5 - 9 Hurricanes, and 2 – 4 category 3 or higher Major Hurricanes. It seems as if we need to be prepared here in Florida. Josh Carrasco of AAA Florida joined Great Day Tampa Bay today with some important AAA's Hurricane Preparation Tips. For more info, go to AAA.com



