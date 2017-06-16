Big Dog Show This Weekend!

The St. Petersburg Dog Fanciers Kennel Club (SPDFA) and the Greater Venice Florida Dog Club (GVFDC) bring dog lovers their annual dog show! Thousands of dogs will get the chance to compete in a variety of events – Obedience, Rally, Dock Diving and Conformation – Wednesday, June 14th through Sunday, June 18th. There will be a special award presentation on Saturday, June 17th, where the clubs will be honoring Tampa International Airport Police Officer Traci Dietz and her K-9 Vika, a German Shepherd Dog. The award will be presented by AKC Chairman, Ronald Menaker. For more info, go to venicedogclub.com

