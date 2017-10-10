Big Events to Check Out!

St. Pete Run Fest is two full days of festival fun, including running events (half marathon, relay,5K and kids), a Health & Wellness market, incredible food (Tropical Smoothie, Outback Steakhouse) live music and craft beer from 3 Daughters Brewing. With distances for kids, beginners, and seasoned runners, there's plenty to entertain the entire family in the Sunshine City, St. Petersburg, Florida. The event kicks off Nov. 18-19. ST. PETE

SHINE mural festival running until Oct. 14th and Six arts districts - SATURDAY MARKET IS BACK. For more info on great events coming to our area, go to stpete.org

