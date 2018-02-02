Big Game Drinks

Soooo are you in search of drink ideas for the big game? Mixologist Brenda Terry knows a thing or two about options – one for each team. Brenda Terry whips up some favorites!

New England Sour

The cocktail was created at Bounce Sporting Club in New York City for one of the New England Patriots' many Super Bowl appearances. 2oz Vodka .5oz Maple Syrup 4oz Grapefruit Juice 2dashes of Angostura Bitters G: Lemon Wedge PREPARATION 1 In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, maple syrup, and lemon juice with ice, and shake vigorously. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

Philadelphia 75

.5oz Demerara Syrup (or simple syrup) .75oz fresh-squeezed lemon juice 2oz. Rittenhouse Rye 6 oz. India Pale Ale (Proof & Provision uses SweetWater)

PREPARATION 1 Pour the beer into a chilled collins glass. In a cocktail shaker, combine the bourbon, lemon juice, and demerara syrup with ice, and shake vigorously. Strain the bourbon mixture into the beer and garnish with a lemon twist. Cocktail inspiration from Nate Shuman formerly of Proof & Provision in Atlanta, Georgia

