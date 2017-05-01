Big Storm Brewery: Kick in the Grass!

Big Storm brewery has partnered with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and the exclusive “craft beer” for the 2017 season. Al Lang stadium sells Big Storm products at every home game including a special brew for the Rowdies on draft called Kick in the Grass. Local Beer. Local Team. Hometown favorites. For more information visit www.bigstormbrewery.com or visit either of their 2 Breweries or 2 Taprooms

