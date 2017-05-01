WTSP
Big Storm Brewery: Kick in the Grass!

Kim Ellis, Rick Baker & Pete The Pelican joins GDTB.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 12:26 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

Big Storm brewery has partnered with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and the exclusive “craft beer” for the 2017 season. Al Lang stadium sells Big Storm products at every home game including a special brew for the Rowdies on draft called Kick in the Grass. Local Beer. Local Team. Hometown favorites. For more information visit www.bigstormbrewery.com or visit either of their 2 Breweries or 2 Taprooms

© 2017 WTSP-TV


