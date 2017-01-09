WTSP
Big Storm Brewing LIVE at Raymond James Stadium

Grab some new 16 oz. brews from Big Storm and enjoy them during tonight's tilt between Alabama and Clemson.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 3:02 PM. EST January 09, 2017

The folks from Big Storm Brewery  brought us some samples and talked about the big game. The beer is available at their location as well as most Publix and Winn Dixie stores. 

www.BigStormBrewery.com


