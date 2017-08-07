Big Things Come in Small Packages!

As parents, we teach our kids how to give back and be assets to our community, and hope one day, they will grow up to make a difference. Well today on Great Day Tampa bay, we met two kids who had no desire to wait until they were older to make a positive impact. Co-Founders Ava Spano (11) and Graci Tubbs (11) have started Operation: Military Matters, a nonprofit that sends care packages to our military overseas. They both joined Great Day Tampa Bay to inspire us all to spread the love to our military. For more info go to facebook.com/operationmilitarymatters.

